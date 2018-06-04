oddly enough

Police praise Wisconsin students for prank that was an illusion

CUMBERLAND, Wis.

Police had praise for students who created an illusion for a senior-class prank that appeared to show a car crashed into the principal’s office.

Students at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin used a junk car, some bricks, some tape and a black tarp to make it look like the car had crashed into their school.

Police arrived on the scene only to realize it wasn’t really a wreck. The Cumberland Police Department wrote on Facebook that it was “one of the best senior pranks.”

The school district also congratulated the students for their ingenuity.

Cumberland is about 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Wildlife officials looking for large feline in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are on the lookout for a large feline spotted in an odd place – the suburbs of Louisville.

They are telling residents to be vigilant after receiving two credible but unconfirmed sightings of a mountain lion or large feline in the Anchorage area.

A release from the state says two Louisville Metro animal-control officers reported seeing what they thought to be a mountain lion or an unusually large cat.

A resident standing took a distant photo of the animal, and biologists concluded that the animal pictured in the photo is significantly smaller than a mountain lion but larger than a typical house cat.

State officials are continuing to monitor the area and have set up trail cameras to identify the animal.

Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase

NEW YORK

The owner of a New York City condominium is offering a trip to outer space included with the purchase of an $85 million dollar apartment.

The condo is a 15,000-square-foot duplex located on the entirety of the 45th floor of the Atelier building on West 42nd Street in Manhattan. WNBC-TV reports the steep price tag for the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom apartment comes with a number of amenities, including two seats on a trip to outer space.

Amenities included with the $85 million home also include two Rolls Royce Phantom luxury cars, a Lamborghini, courtside seats for Brooklyn Nets games, a mansion in the Hamptons for the summer, a live-in butler and a private chef.

Associated Press