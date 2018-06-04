Motels, Romantics coming to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — The Rock of the Eighties tour — featuring the Romantics, the Motels and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band — will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at stambaughauditorium.com and at the venue box office, 1000 Fifth Ave., which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gold Circle tickets are $69, mid-main floor reserved seats are $49, rear main floor reserved seats are $40. Balcony reserved seats range from $30-$49. All reserved seats are subject to $5 service fee per ticket.

The Romantics, whose first show was on Valentine’s Day of 1977, are known for the energetic single “What I Like About You.” The group reached their commercial peak following the release of 1983’s “In Heat” album, which featured “Talking In Your Sleep,” “One in a Million” and “Rock You Up.”

The Motels, led by vocalist Martha Davis, was among the new wave bands to emerge out of the Los Angeles scene of the late 1970s. The band released five albums between 1979 and 1985, and generated the singles “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer.”

John Cafferty’s act was known for the 1983 Springsteen-esque single “On the Dark Side.