Marshals still looking for driver in crash that killed her kids, brother
YOUNGSTOWN
The driver of a van that drove the wrong way in February on state Route 711 and collided with a tractor-trailer, killing three people in the van, is facing felony aggravated vehicular homicide charges.
Kanosha Bason, 25, of Warren, was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving without a license for the crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother Cedrick Lyons in a crash Feb. 23.
U.S. Marshals were looking for Bason late Monday afternoon as she has yet to be taken into custody.
Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
