Man imprisoned in dismemberment case faces OVI charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who served a prison sentence for the drowning death and dismemberment of a 15-year-old boy in 2001 was arrested over the weekend by city police for driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

David Sharpe, 55, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Sunday. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Share was arrested in late 2007 for the death of Jimmie Higham, 15, who was drowned in a bathtub in June of 2001 in a West Side home. His body was then chopped up and left in sever trash bins that ended up in a Poland landfill, police said.

Sharpe was sentenced in 2009 to seven and a half years in prison on charges of reckless homicide and abuse of a corpse. Prosecutors said without body it would have been hard to convict him of murder.