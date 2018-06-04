Jury selection underway in 2016 murder case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in a 2016 murder case.
Kimani Hodges, 21, is on trial for the February 2016 shooting start of Jason Fonesca, outside Fonseca's Ayers Street home.
Hodges had gone on trial in January 2017 but that case was halted shortly after it began and a mistrial was declared because of the testimony of a witness.
Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. is hearing the case.
