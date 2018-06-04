Judge denies bid to block release of 70-year-old child rapist

BOSTON (AP) — A justice on Massachusetts’ highest court has denied a bid to block the release of a 70-year-old convicted child rapist.

The decision came Monday from Justice Scott Kafker in the case of Wayne Chapman, who’s set to be freed after two examiners concluded he was “no longer sexually dangerous.”



Chapman was convicted of child rape in 1977. His prison sentence ended in 2004, but he’s been civilly committed since then because he was found to be sexually dangerous.

Court records say Chapman lured young boys into the woods by pretending he was searching for his missing dog and then sexually assaulted them.

Kafker said Chapman’s victims are “understandably upset and frightened” about his potential release but said the proper requirements under the law governing Chapman’s release were followed.