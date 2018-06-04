Gunshot victim dropped off at St. E's; YPD investigating


June 4, 2018 at 4:43p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have been called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a man was dropped off there late this afternoon with a gunshot wound to the knee.

A department spokesman said officers are not sure yet where the man was wounded or when.

