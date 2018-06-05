Former Struthers football standout pleads to robbery, gets 6 years

YOUNGSTOWN

As his case was set to go to trial, a Struthers teen pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery Monday and received a six-year prison sentence.

Luis Mateo IV, 19, whose attorney described him as a Struthers High School football standout, faced charges that stemmed from two armed robberies and a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The robberies began as drug deals that went bad to the extent that Mateo, who sold marijuana, pulled a gun on his victims, prosecutors said.

The robberies occurred in Struthers and Campbell in January.

Read more about the case in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.