Farmer's Market returns to city June 13


June 4, 2018 at 11:43a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The market, that takes place on the second Wednesday each month through October, is open to the public and allows people access to fresh, locally-grown produce.

The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health Youngstown.

“Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables are incredibly impactful for those throughout our community,” said Saralee Greenfield, nutrition educator at Mercy Health. “Our partnership with YNDC and our local farmers, helps bring produce right to the backyard of Youngstown residents.”

