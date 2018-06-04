Farmer's Market returns to city June 13
YOUNGSTOWN — The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.
The market, that takes place on the second Wednesday each month through October, is open to the public and allows people access to fresh, locally-grown produce.
The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health Youngstown.
“Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables are incredibly impactful for those throughout our community,” said Saralee Greenfield, nutrition educator at Mercy Health. “Our partnership with YNDC and our local farmers, helps bring produce right to the backyard of Youngstown residents.”
More like this from vindy.com
- August 8, 2017 midnight
YNDC awarded $498,880 to encourage healthy food purchases
- September 3, 2017 midnight
Organizations to assess food access, quality
- February 18, 2017 8:24 p.m.
Community supported agriculture program takes root
- May 4, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Farmers, food producers open grocery on Youngstown's North Side
- January 21, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Mercy Health invests $6M in Valley
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.