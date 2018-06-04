Dollar store employees flee armed robber

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an armed robber Sunday evening chased two employees of the Oak Street Dollar General store to a locked room in the back of the store and then tried in vain to open the door.

Officers were called to the store about 9 p.m., where the two employees told them they saw the suspect run into the store with a handgun so they locked themselves in a back room.

The suspect was hitting and shaking the door trying to open it before trying to open the register, reports said. Reports said he was not able to open it and ran out of the store.

Police found a person matching the suspect’s description at Oak Street and Medina Avenue. Nearby witnesses told police the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old teen, ran into the store wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and when he ran out he took the sweatshirt off .

Police found the sweatshirt and a handgun behind a nearby home. The teen was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of aggravated robbery.