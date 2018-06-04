Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

DETROIT (AP) — The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed when the General Motors executive driving the pace car crashed into a wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. It delayed the race about 30 minutes.

Mark Reuss was driving when the Corvette spun and crashed during a pace lap just before the race’s scheduled start time. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

The Detroit News reports that Reuss got out of the car to assess the damage after the crash. He’s a product development chief for GM, which is based in Detroit.

A manager with IndyCar, Mark Sandy, was a passenger.

Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race, marking his first IndyCar victory since 2015. He says the delay was “no big deal.”