COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Geoffry S. Weiss, 47, of Niles, and Judith A. Hall, 42, of same.

Jonathan J. Hershberger, 28, of Middlefield, and Barbara E. Detweiler, 25, of same.

Miracle L. Bossard, 21, 21, of Warren, and Tre Cey L. Cole, 20, of same.

Russell C. Stolba, 57, of Cortland, and Teresa L. McKenna, 56, of same.

Meghan L. Phillips, 33, of Warren, and David M. Skelley, 35, of Campbell.

Freeman F. Yoder Jr., 24, of Middlefield, and Sara A. Hostetler, 21, of West Farmington.

Christopher L. Crawford, 20, of Warren, and Trisha A. McDowell, 21, of same.

Thomas F. Rasum Jr., 58, of Girard, and Joan M. Blakely, 47, of same.

Roy B. Miller, 23, of Middlefield, and Ruth S. Mullet, 21, of Orwell.

Taylor A. Merletti-Sajewich, 25, of Niles, and Adam M. Faletic, 25, of same.

Robert R. Lewis Jr., 31, of Hubbard, and Danyell M. Kirker, 30, of same.

Scott A. Williams, 35 of Burghill, and Heather A. Woolacott, 35, of same.

Thomas A. Pastore, 50, of Girard, and Carla M. Lee, 49, of Warren.

Cynthia M. Whitney, 44, of Newton Falls, and Alex D. Borowski, 42, of same.

Gregory A. Millsape Sr., 53, of Southington, and Sharon L. Hites, 41, of same.

JoAnna M. Riley, 22, of Austintown, and Dylan B.P. Watson, 25, of Girard.

Steven C. Miller, 24, of Middlefield, and Ellen J. Detweiler, 24, of same.

David D. Detweiler, 24, of West Farmington, and Loriann D. Weaver, 20, of Middlefield.

Keith J. Graham, 44, of Youngstown, and Joelle A. Goodemote, 49, of same.

Bruce L. West, 42, of Warren, and Terri L. Harvey, 38, of Bedford.

Taryn E. Hanna, 24, of Warren, and Jordan A. Roberts, 25, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Lulu M. Williams et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jean Johnson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Howard Gray Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Maridee Costanzo et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Randy L. Kirnec et al, foreclosure

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Estate of Deborah L. Clark et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Anthony J. Dagati et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ranisha Bruner et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kyle A. Corrigan et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank national Trust Co. v. Jerry T. Hall et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Donald E. Placer Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Linda K. Posey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Alfonso Gore et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Riverside Industrial Properties LLC et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Kecia D. Cross et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Craig W. Hull et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Randi L. Protain et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Stephanie A. Haislip et al, foreclosure.

Werner Enterprises v. Kimberly Lampkins, other civil.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Barlow Exteriors LLC et al, other civil.

Austin Gardner v. Elizabeth Smith et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Christina Forsythe, other civil.

Big D Capital LLC v. Margaret L. Lytle et al, other civil.

April E. Allen v. Sharika Armstrong et al, other civil.

Four Seasons LLC v. Joy McClellan et al, other civil.

In the Matter of the Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Roy Harris, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Dracy Campbell, other civil.

Geoffrey Tuttle et al v. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC et al, other civil.

Leola Sandine et al v. Carrie M. Irwin et al, other torts.

Mary Kay Dillon et al v. Casshan D. Wallace et al, other torts.

Clyde Wilson et al v. Timothy Flannery et al, other torts.

Michael S. Kolenich et al v. Mamie L. Lewis et al, other torts.

Richard A. Thorp Jr. et al v. James R. Krsnich, other torts.

Isaiah D. Sugick v. Shyane M. Duley et al, other torts.

Franklin Yaratch v. Matthew F. Neece et al, other torts.

Ruth Mejia v. Thomas Steel Strip Corp. et al, workers’ compensation.

First National Bank v. John J. Stoshak, money.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Harry G. Killin, money.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Jessica May, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Edward A. Wheeler, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Deborah L. Clark, money.

Properties Building and More v. Samuel Flores et al, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jeffrey W. James, money.

Citibank NA v. Scott Lucanski, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Eilleen M. Kohler, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Margaret Howard, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Lewis E. Lawhorn and April D. Lawhorn.

Kevin Mohan and Heather Mohan.

Amanda Lawrence and Michael R. Lawrence.

Nicole D. Basch and Matthew J. Basch.

Kendra Whittaker and Richard Whittaker.

Fred Spahlinger and Lisa Milone.

Divorces Asked

Bradly A. Yeager v. Kalyn M. Yeager.

Miranda L. Plant v. Richard T. Plant.

Jeffrey F. Watts v. Yesenia Cornavaca-Monge.

Cecily D. Butler-Davis v. Elroy Davis.

Patricia A. Hoelzel v. Neil F. Hoelzel.

Crystal Maloney v. Wayne Maloney.

Legal separation Asked

Tami L. Ferradino v. Joseph A. Ferradino.

mahoning county

dockets

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carol Ware et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Sherry Martin et al v. Edward A. Fenskie et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Community Church of God, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenton D. Schaal et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Gloria Murphy v. John D. Lynn et al, dismissed.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings Inc., order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Erna S. Weber, judgment entered.

State v. Raymond Hammond, sentenced.

State v. Andre Mason, sentenced.

State v. Michael Sullivan, sentenced.

State v. Joshua D. Baird, pleads guilty; sentenced; must register as a sex offender or child victim offender.

State v. Steven A. Rosser, sentenced.

State v. Shemere D. Tindell, pleads guilty.

State v. Danielle Melnek, sentenced.

State v. Michael B. Woods, sentenced.

State v. Patricia Marino, pleads guilty.

State v. Douglas M. Senty, pleads guilty; community control for 1 year through APA.

State v. Brailyn Bunn, sentenced.

State v. William Allen, pleads guilty.

State v. Jerry Warren, pleads guilty.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Michael and Associates Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Andrea DeGennaro v. Deno Frazzini, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. David A. Platt, satisfied.

Talmer Bank and Trust et al v. Albert P. Morrell et al, confirmation of sale.

Affinity Advisory Network LLC et al v. James B. Driscoll, order of magistrate.

Barbara Good v. Hampton Woods Nursing Center et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Romano v. Allstate of Youngstown LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Edward Lacusky et al v. Windyannette Cruz-Miller et al, order of magistrate.

Grange Property and Casualty Co. et al v. Jaron D. Martin, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Robert Petrus v. Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Amy M. Whitesell et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brian Sanders et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Jackson Jr. et al v. Sunoco Pipeline LP et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Jeffrey M. Flauto et al, order of magistrate; default judgment.

Huntington National Bank v. James H. Rogers et al, foreclosure.

Browning Ferris Industries of Ohio Inc. v. Compco Columbiana Co. et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Dennis H. Pixley Jr., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

US Bank National Association v. Mary E. McDonnell et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Adalateshia Young, order of magistrate.

Michelle Smith-Goodrum et al v. Deborah L. Goodman, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas M. Davis et al, order of magistrate.

Loretta Perkins v. Todd W. Perkins, order of magistrate.

Naffah Development LLC v. Apple Springs Restaurant Group Inc. et al, judgment entered.

Michele Schaper v. Charlie Foster, order of magistrate.

Michele Schaper v. John D. Melvin, order of magistrate.

Michele Schaper v. Gary Melvin, order of magistrate.

Lisa Farkas v. Cornell Barnes, dismissed.

Debbie Y. Bell v. Yolanda Alavrado, order of magistrate.

Christine Costello David M. Dietz, order of magistrate.

Susan Filipovich v. James A. Sheppard Jr., order of magistrate.

Saed R. Alkhatib v. Azer Sulieman, order of magistrate.

Tonya Brooks v. Mike J. Ficus, order of magistrate.

Admin Net Tech LLC v. Medical Imaging Diagnostics LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

American Insurance Co. v. Joseph Zdrilich et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Caren C. Schindler et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Daria Seidler et al v. Demetric Harisis, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary L. Seawood et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Milan M. Nisevich et al, order of magistrate.

Brownsville Enterprises LTD v. Armada Fortress Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Dominic R. Polito v. Chemical Bank, order of magistrate.

Jeremy L. Knight v. Jason Greene et al, order of magistrate.

Robert M. Gordon v. Jeremy Ruble, default judgment.

Terri Wolfe v. Rick’s Appearance Plus et al, dismissed.

Kendal M. Williamson v. Joseph Painting Contractors et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Householder et al v. Gregory S. Lutsch, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Successor Trustee of Minnie L. Curtner et al, order of magisgtrate.

Discover Bank v. Hank W. Joy, default judgment.

Kortney Opencar v. Angelo Martinez, order of magistrate.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Community Care et al, order of magistrate.

Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Association v. AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Dionisia V. Duko v. Monica F. Gordon, dismissed.

Erick Lagroux v. Michael A. Rubesich, order of magistrate.

Ilmir Stefanides v. Michael A. Rubesich, order of magistrate.

Victoria Rauch-Smith v. Terry Hilbon, dismissed.

Rita Weaver v. Thomas Dilworth, order of magistrate.

Al Paolone v. Chuck Emerson, order of magistrate.

Al Paolone v. Sharon Kraley, order of magistrate.

First Resolution Investment Corp. v. Bryan M. Treharn, satisfied.

US Bank National Association v. Debbie A. Morjock et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

US Bank National Association v. Christopher T. Reppyok et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Thomas J. Kremin v. Aqua Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. Robert M. Johnson et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Sally Hobby v. Med Staff Management Inc. et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Russell L. Jones et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Deborah Chretien et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Keybank National Association v. Mary Masters et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Kelley Harnett et al v. Tricia L. Willis et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Richard Price et al, foreclosure.

Christine Simmons v. Erie Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Jemison II, order of magistrate.

Stefan W. Kirr v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Maria Evans v. A and M Properties Group D LLC et al, default judgment.

Layla S. Moore v. Gyroy Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Arthur J. Deininger, default judgment.

City of Youngstown Demolition v. James M. White, default judgment.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Patricia Ambrosini, default judgment.

Steven A. Driver v. Thomas Pritchard et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica J. Santiago v. Mathew M. Moscioli et al, dismissed.