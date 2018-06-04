Charges filed in wrong-way crash that killed 3

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors today decided to file charges against the driver of a van that went the wrong way Feb. 22 on state Route 711 that smashed head on into a tractor trailer, killing the driver’s two children and her brother.

Kanosha Bason, 25, will be charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence for the crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7 and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother Cedrick Lyons, 32.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

The children were in the back of the van and her brother was in the front when they were killed.

Bason was treated for injuries as well. Police have been waiting for toxicology reports before bringing the case to prosecutors to decide what charges, if any, should be filed.