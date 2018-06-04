Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Detectives are still trying to determine how a newborn baby girl found off the Florida coast died and how long she had been in the water.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Capt. Steven Stravelli said Monday that it is also unknown whether the found child floating about 100 feet (30 meters) off the Boynton Beach Inlet on Friday was dead when she was placed in the water or drowned. Autopsy results are pending.
He said the baby was no more than 2 weeks old, had no clothing and is likely black, Hispanic or multiracial. He said it is also unclear whether the baby was placed in the water from a boat, by someone wading into the water or tossed from shore. He said the baby appeared to be of a healthy weight.
