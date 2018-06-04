Alumnus donates $1M to YSU fund

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert W. Reeder III, a 1981 Youngstown State University graduate and now a partner in a New York law firm, is donating $1 million to YSU’s We See Tomorrow fundraising campaign.

The gift will create two new professorships in English and History in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences in honor of Atty. Reeder’s grandparents, who were both Mahoning Valley natives.

“We thank Attorney Reeder for remembering his grandparents and honoring his alma mater with this very generous donation,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “Endowed professors have a lasting impact on the university and our students, increasing the institution’s academic excellence and providing educational and scholarly opportunities across the campus.”

Reeder, who earned a law degree from Ohio State University in 1984, is a partner in the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, where he is co-head of the firm’s Corporate Group. S&C comprises nearly 900 lawyers who serve clients across the world through a network of 13 offices. Reeder and his wife, Lorraine, live in Bedford, N.Y.

Second Harvest gets $25,000 grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley has received a $25,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to be used to increase the food bank’s ability to access, transport and store fresh produce and provide fruits and vegetables for local residents.

“We are proud to continue our commitment of providing fresh produce to children and their families,” said Joan Steinberg, global head of philanthropy at Morgan Stanley and president of the Morgan Stanley Foundation. “By providing the people we serve with increased access to fresh fruits and vegetables, we give them the building blocks for a healthy life,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Mahoning Valley.

ATV accident kills boy in Wayne Twp.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

A 7-year-old was killed in an ATV crash about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Gane Road off U.S. Route 322 in Wayne Township just north of Trumbull County. The youth, who was not identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, was transported to Andover Health Center where he was pronounced dead, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A second passenger on the ATV, Ronald Atwater III, 18, of Cleveland, was transported to Andover Health Center and later taken by helicopter with non-life threatening injuries to another hospital. Neither passenger was wearing a helmet. The OSHP reported that the driver veered off Gane and smashed into a ditch and metal culvert. The crash remains under investigation.

Neurosurgeon, wife get award from YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. Chander M. Kohli, a prominent local neurosurgeon and former chairman of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, and his wife, Karen, will receive YSU’s Friend of the University Award at an invitation-only event Thursday at the Avalon Inn in Howland.

“We are pleased to recognize and honor the Kohlis for their generosity and commitment over many years to YSU and the greater Youngstown community,” said Jim Tressel, YSU president. “On behalf of everyone at the university, we thank you for your continued support.”

Last fall, the Kohlis donated $1.1 million to YSU’s We See Tomorrow fundraising campaign to create 18 Classrooms of the Future on campus. The classrooms will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art Cisco Spark Stations - a cutting edge, cloud-based system for wireless presentation.

Agenda Tuesday

Niles City Council, 4:05 p.m., civil service commission, conference Room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

