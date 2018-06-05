49ers great Dwight Clark dies after ALS battle
Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died today after battling ALS for more than a year.
Clark helped the 49ers win two Super Bowls and was famous for "The Catch" — a leaping grab of a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Montana — in the 1982 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Clark played eight seasons (1979-87) with the 49ers and later served as the team's general manager. He also was the GM of the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2002.
Clark's wife Kelly announced his death on her husband's Twitter account this evening.
