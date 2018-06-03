METRO DIGEST || Woman killed in Trumbull crash ID'd

Woman killed in Trumbull crash ID’d

MESOPOTAMIA

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck on state Route 87 in Mesopotamia Township, which happened about 6 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the state patrol.

A Honda CRV was traveling northbound on state Route 534 and stopped at the stop sign at the state Route 87. A logging semi was travelling westbound on state Route 87. The Honda pulled forward into the path of the semi and was hit on the right side.

The driver of the car was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Lindsay Chaidez, was declared dead at the scene, according to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV.

The driver of the semi was not injured, the press release said.

Driver charged in Albert Street stop

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Friday at about 11:20 p.m. on Albert Street, according to a police report.

Police pulled Robert Green III over when there was no plate light on his car. As he slowed down, an officer reported he leaned over the passenger seat.

When officers asked Green about a strong marijuana odor emanating from his car, he showed them his half-smoked marijuana cigarette. He became nervous when officers searched his car, the report said. Police discovered 11 small bags of suspected cocaine in the car and a bag of suspected marijuana in Green’s pants.

Green was charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Driver charged after cutting 5 traffic lanes YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman faces drug charges after police pulled her over for cutting across five lanes of traffic without yielding Friday at about 9 p.m. on Marion Avenue.

A police report said the driver, Kimberly Sarkozy, 50, sped into a driveway and ran up the residence’s stairs and knocked on the door.

Police ordered her to come back down and she was detained, the report said. Police discovered 5 pounds of suspected cocaine, one cocaine rock and a crack pipe in the car, the report said.

Sarkozy was transported to the Mahoning County jail and is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday.