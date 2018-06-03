Watch Monday to find out where to get pot in Ohio
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy, one of Ohio’s medical marijuana program regulators, on Monday is expected to announce the names of up to 57 retail dispensaries awarded provisional licensees.
The winners will be selected from more than 350 applicants vying for the coveted weed shop locations that have already spent about $1.8 million on application fees.
Ohio’s medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running, a new report says.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that figure includes about $5.2 million in non-refundable application fees already collected from more than 650 prospective medical marijuana businesses.
The state will also collect about $2.6 million in licensing fees from 25 large and small cultivators who received provisional growing license, and another $2.6 million in annual license renewal fees from growers.
Ohioans with one of 21 medical conditions can legally buy and use medical marijuana if it’s recommended to them by a physician.
