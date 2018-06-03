Valley Christian graduate aims high
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Randy Madison feels he has a lot to prove, to himself and others, so he's aiming high.
Madison, 17, was a part of Valley Christian School's Class of 2018, which graduated this afternoon during a ceremony at Highway Tabernacle at Kirk and Raccoon roads. He's joining the Air Force in October.
He enlisted partly because he feels like he was destined for the military. His biological father and grandfather, and his adoptive father, were all in the armed forces.
"I just felt like this was something I was meant to do," he said.
Read the full story on the commencement ceremony for the 50 grads of Valley Christian in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com on Monday.
