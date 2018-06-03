Valley Christian graduate aims high


June 3, 2018 at 5:35p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Randy Madison feels he has a lot to prove, to himself and others, so he's aiming high.

Madison, 17, was a part of Valley Christian School's Class of 2018, which graduated this afternoon during a ceremony at Highway Tabernacle at Kirk and Raccoon roads. He's joining the Air Force in October.

He enlisted partly because he feels like he was destined for the military. His biological father and grandfather, and his adoptive father, were all in the armed forces.

"I just felt like this was something I was meant to do," he said.

