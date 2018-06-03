publishers weekly best-sellers For the week ending May 27
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “The Cast” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)
2. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain, Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)
4. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)
