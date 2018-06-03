New prison is formally dedicated in Pennsylvania
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, PA.
Pennsylvania’s newest prison has been formally dedicated near Philadelphia, and officials say they will start transferring inmates there this month.
Lawmakers and other officials gathered Friday to dedicate the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix.
SCI-Phoenix is replacing Graterford state prison, which opened in 1929 a mile away in Montgomery County.
It will house about 3,830 male inmates in 15 housing units and will employ 1,200 workers.
A separate 192-bed female transition unit is located outside the perimeter and is to focus on re-entry and family reunification for female inmates returning to southeastern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania has 25 state prisons after closing three in the last five years. Department of Corrections officials say Graterford will be mothballed.
