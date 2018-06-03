Kia recalls Sedonas; GM recalls Terrains

WASHINGTON

Kia is recalling 106,428 model year 2015-2018 Sedona minivans because their sliding doors may not automatically reverse if they close on a limb, according to documents filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kia reported receiving 21 complaints, 14 of which alleged an injury. Owners will be notified by mail and can take the minivans to Kia dealerships, where the sliding-door software can be reprogrammed at no charge.

Separately, General Motors is recalling 88,129 model year 2018 GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicles because their air bags may not deploy in a crash, according to NHTSA documents. GM said it has received no reports of injuries as a result of the malfunction, which can be fixed by reprogramming an air-bag sensor.

Man sought for brutally kicking dog

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco animal-cruelty investigators are looking for a man they say kicked a stranger’s dog so hard that the pup was left with a fractured skull.

The San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control says the man attacked the Chihuahua and Jack Russell mix named Puppet on Friday morning.

The dog’s owner, Lynda Coburn, told reporters that before the attack, the man threatened to kick the dog for barking at him. Surveillance video aired by KPIX-TV showed the dog running up to the man before he kicked it away. When the dog ran back toward him, the man kicked the pup once again, causing the dog to slam into the wall of a building, fracturing its skull. Officials said the dog was receiving emergency veterinary care.

30-year-old has left parents’ home

CAMILLUS, N.Y.

The 30-year-old man whose eviction from his parents’ suburban home drew national attention finally left Friday, hours before a court-ordered deadline, with financial help from right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents’ split-level ranch in Camillus, 2 1/2 hours before the noon deadline set by a judge.

Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the court case against their son after several eviction letters offering money and other help were ignored. They offered him $1,100 “so you can find a place to stay” and nudged him to get a job.

Rotondo planned to spend the next week at an Airbnb in Syracuse. He credited Jones, who has asserted that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, with providing a $3,000 check to cover rental and other costs. Later, he plans on moving in with a distant cousin, the newspaper reported.

2 climbers killed after fall at Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.

Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The names of the climbers were not immediately released and officials would not provide any additional information.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.

Associated Press