Kasich to GOP: Stand up to Trump

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich is pushing Republican leadership to stand up to President Donald Trump on tariffs and immigration.

In a segment of an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” released Saturday night, Kasich says he is “shocked” that Republican lawmakers feel “they have to ask permission from the president to do anything.”

Kasich urged Republicans in Congress “to do whatever they can do legislatively” to push back against Trump’s decisions to impose tariffs on several ally nations and end an Obama-era program to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Kasich, who lost his GOP presidential bid in 2016, has been weighing in on national issues lately.

That has fueled speculation he’s positioning himself to challenge Trump again in 2020.

Kasich says he is weighing his options.

Kasich will complete his second term as Ohio governor in December. By law, he was not allowed to seek re-election this year.