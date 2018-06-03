Heavy rains cause sporadic flooding in Mahoning Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A line of thunderstorms carrying heavy rain swept through Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties late this afternoon causing sporadic heavy flooding, particularly in Poland Township in Mahoning County and parts of Trumbull County.

According to the Trumbull County 911 emergency center, flooding was experienced in the areas from Hubbard to Weathersfield and Howland townships north through Bazetta Township and Cortland City where roads and basements flooded and trees were downed.

Also, the storms brought wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour in some areas bringing down tree limbs and power lines, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

As of 6 p.m., Ohio Edison reported that 82 customers in Mahoning County were without electricity. Also, about 6 customers in Columbiana County and fewer than 5 in Trumbull lost power during the storm.

Though the storm dropped a lot of rain, it moved quickly through Northeast Ohio into Northwest Pennsylvania. According to weather experts, very little additional rain was expected in Ohio overnight.