LIMELIGHTS

Western Reserve Public Media recently announced that Bonnie Deutsch Burdman was elected chairwoman of the organization’s board of directors.

She replaces Mark Auburn, who will continue serving as a board member.

Deutsch Burdman has served as director of community relations/government affairs for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation since 1996.

In this capacity, she works closely with national Jewish agencies on numerous social-justice advocacy projects, serves as the primary federation staff person in the promotion of the pro-Israel agenda and does work on Holocaust commemoration and anti-genocide education, according to a news release.

“Everything has a time and a season,” said Trina Cutter, president and CEO of Western Reserve Public Media. “Bonnie is a self-described ‘process person.’ That attribute will be valuable this next year as our organization embarks on a long-range strategic plan and takes a hard look at our corporate governance structure and practices. I look forward to her guidance and leadership.”

Western Reserve Public Media is a PBS member station that provides broadcast channels WNEO and WEAO to 4.9 million viewers in Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.