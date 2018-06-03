Delta investigates death of dog during layover
ROMULUS, Mich.
Delta Air Lines is investigating the death of an 8-year-old pet dog during a layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, en route from Phoenix to Newark, New Jersey.
The Pomeranian, called Alejandro, was found dead Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the airport, southwest of Detroit in Romulus.
“When he landed here in Michigan, he was alive at 6:30 a.m., and then at 8:20, he wasn’t moving and it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” owner Michael Dellagrazie told WDIV-TV. “We lost a family member. That’s exactly what happened, and somebody has to be responsible for it. He was in their care and they didn’t take care of him.”
Delta told WXYZ-TV that a flight attendant checked on Alejandro about 6 a.m. The attendant checked again about two hours later and the dog was dead.
The airline is “conducting a thorough review of the situation to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Delta said in a statement.
The Dellagrazie family is being represented by attorney Evan Oshan. He also represented the owners of a French bulldog puppy that died earlier this year after a United Airlines flight attendant ordered the dog’s carrier to be stowed in an overhead bin.
“I think this stretches beyond just pets,” Oshan told WXYZ-TV. “I think this is the way that airlines, commercial airlines in general, treat people. They are treating people horribly.”
