COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Village of Wellsville v. Rick Mellott et al, money.

Charles Clark et al v. Savannah Wilk, personal injury.

Six Recycling Corp. v. MV Residential Construction et al, money.

dissolutions asked

Scott Gerhardt, of 25807 Quaker Church Road, East Rochester, and Pamela Gerhardt, of 10720 W. Maple, Mantua.

Valerie Young, of 38350 Lodge Road, Leetonia, and David Young, of same.

Bradley White, of 1833 Bacon Ave., East Palestine, and Nicole White, of 243 Wildwood Road, Midland.

Kevin Secka, of 43323 state Route 154, Lisbon, and Michelle Johnson, of 100 Lexi Drive, Corsica, Pa.

Kandi Tanner, of 50740 Smith Road, Legley, and James Tanner, of same.

Shauna Call, of 323 Ridge Ave., Wellsville, and Ryan Call, of 316 Vine St., East Liverpool.

dissolutions granted

Clinton Douglas and Samantha Douglas.

Brandy Babik and Daniel Babik.

Chad Carpenter and Kayla Carpenter.

Brittany Harrold and John Harrold.

Candy Lauer and Jason Lauer.

Ann Inge and Charles Inge.

divorces granted

Theresa Haynes v. Joseph Haynes.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert E. Young et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

DCR Fund I LLC v. Enrichment Center Inc. et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Lyn D. Damis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Meadows Property Management LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patricia L. Butch-Binion et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Rick A. Benchia et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ralph Klingensmith et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Roger D. Grimm Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Robert Peyatt et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael Welsh et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Gregory A. Rezabek et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Doris M. Hawkins et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy J. Sanders et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas G. Bartos et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Colleen Girtz, default.

Emad Aburahma v. Michael J. Wolfe et al, dismissed.

Ashley E. George v. Shawn L. Timmons, dismissed.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Ronnie J. Balas et al, dismissed.

State v. Walter Hughes, sentenced.

State v. Robert E. Wilson, sentenced.

State v. Fred Wild III, sentenced.

State v. Renee Datchuk, sentenced.

State v. Wanda R. Kline, sentenced.

State v. Melissa Dean, sentenced.

State v. Paul Allen, sentenced.

State v. Larry Bishop, sentenced.

State v. Melvin V. White, sentenced.

State v. Mason C. Powers, sentenced.

State v. Lyndal L. Kimble Jr., sentenced.

State v. John A.T. Davis III, sentenced.

State v. Shane A. Brown, sentenced.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Douglas S. Ayers et al, settled.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Thomas Harris, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. T&S Builders LLC et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Charles H. Fox III and Elizabeth G. Fox.

Jamie DeSmith and Shane P. DeSmith.

Matthew Anderson and Kimberly A. Anderson.

Jeffrey E. Lane and Sharon M. Lane.

Jennifer L. Harness and Timothy R. Harness.

Laura L. Geilhard and Ryan B. Geilhard.

Jennifer Rose and Robert Rose.

Kenneth Rogenski and Rose Rogenski.

Rachel E. Blockinger and Robert J. Blockinger Jr.

Jeanette Thompson-Batykefer and Rody M. Batykefer.

Divorces granted

Michael Ferrett v. Amy Ferrett.

Kelly Kilgore v. Douglas W. Kilgore Jr.

Michelle L. Ripple v. George A. Ripple.

Trolaunda L. Callaway v. Dale D. Callaway.

Tood P. Tresino v. Stephanie L. Tresino.

Susan Trump v. Jerry S. Hendrickson.

Jeremy D. Kirk v. Angela Kirk.

Ronald R. Mahan v. Paulette Mahan.

Faith Blaylock v. Glenn Blaylock.

Denise Christoff v. Douglas G. Christoff.

Samantha J. Gualandi v. Katherine E. Gualandi.

Amy J. Tewell v. James R. Tewell.

Domestic cases dismissed

Conni Jarvis v. Dominik Boyce-Musser.

mahoning county

dockets

Kathleen Progar et al v. Donegal Insurance Group, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. David A. Beavers, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Jessica J. Santiago v. Mathew M. Moscioli et al, order of magistrate.

Beckman Coulter Inc. v. Womens OBGYN Care LLC, order of magistrate.

State v. Ashley Hall, sentenced.

State v. Bryon Henderson, sentenced.

State v. Melissa S. Seekins, sentenced.

State v. Theodore Landry, 1 year community control monitored by APA.

State v. Reginald R. Young, sentenced.

State v. Andrew Pitts, sentenced.

State v. Juran Hill, sentenced.

State v. Tre L. Braxton-Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Melissa Carr, pleads guilty; must undergo rehab for 1 year through APA.

State v. Donna Hendrix, sentenced.

State v. Keith R. Enyeart, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Donte Spayde, pleads guilty.

State v. Celeste M. Curry, judgment entered.

State v. Melissa A. Rapp, judgment entered.

State v. Ronald Adams, pleads guilty.

State v. Terrance Hymes, pleads guilty.

State v. Keith Cramer, pleads guilty.

State v. Dena Byrd, judgment entered.

State v. David A. Yerkey, dismissed.

Exit 4 Towing and Service LLC et al v. Alex Bugno et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Courtney Dann v. Alexander Martinez et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Francis M. Curd et al, default judgment.

Bank of America NA v. Christopher Larson et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Michael Miller v. Judge Houser et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lucinda Morgan et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Peter Zyt et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. James A. Stanislaw et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jacqueline Spera et al, foreclosure.

Edye Nesbitt v. PDQ Management Solutions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Terri L. Wetherill, default judgment.

Eric N. Locke v. Louis H. DiRocco Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Antoinette Russo et al, order of magistrate.

Edith A. Goetz et al v. Cody E. Schultz et al, order of magistrate.

Mike J. Fiscus v. Tonya L. Brooks, dismissed.

Bluestem Brands Inc. v. John R. Davis, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Trust National Association v. Heather L. English et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Brenda J. Stewart v. Herbert W. Lake Sr., dismissed.

Carmen Rumunno Sr. v. Falcon Foundry Co. et al, settled and dismissed.

Salvatore Lucente v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, settled, dismissed.

Nicholas Jeswald et al v. Ohio Restoration Group LLC et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Antoinette C. Major et al, confirmation of sale.

Ohio Living Communities Inc. v. Julie Lambert et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rose McRae et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Dollar Bank v. Mark E. Rohrbaugh et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Petros Giallousis v. Julie A. Rodriguez et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary R. Patterson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert Sobczynski et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carlos Gonzalez et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald D. Gardner et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

William McCandless v. PV Holding Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert S. McIntyre et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Freddy L. Suarez et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Progressive Max Insurance Co. v. Justin I. Saddler et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Glenda E. Peake et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leicester House Properties LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James E. George et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gary E. Crum et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Susan Frampton et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brenda Elliot-Davis et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nora R. Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathleen L. McKinney et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David J. McKelvey et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Betty Thurston v. Delma Torres et al, dismissed.

Tod Brady v. David Ulam et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Janice Sipe et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dennis Baughman et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sharon Stamm et al, foreclosure.

Cynthia Kee v. Youngstown Development Center et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anna M. Williams et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Real Estate Investment Conncections REIC LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. W. Stephen Meloy et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Clyde Scales et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nuha Awadallah et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Phillip Massaro et al, foreclosure.