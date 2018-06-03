CORRECTION
A story on Page A1 of Friday’s Vindicator headlined “Mahoning County High School graduates” was incorrect. The school graduated 47 students, and the class speaker’s name is Marquell Armour.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
