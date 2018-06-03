Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters in NE Ohio

cleveland

The U.S. Coast Guard says three people have been rescued by a crew from its Cleveland Harbor station.

The Guard says there was a mayday call at 11:59 a.m. EDT Saturday from a disabled sailing vessel against the rocks of the Edgewater breakwall. The Guard reports a small-boat crew arrived at 12:05 p.m. to find one person in the water and two still aboard the vessel. All were wearing life jackets.

The crew retrieved the person from the water, then had the other two go into the water where they were recovered. The two men and one woman were evaluated on shore for mild hypothermia. Their names weren’t released.

The Guard urges boaters to make sure vessels are checked out and that everyone aboard has a life jacket.

Bill would let state schools start after Labor Day holiday

COLUMBUS

Lawmakers in Ohio are considering a bill that would allow schools to start the academic year after Labor Day.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Ohio House Education Committee recently held a second hearing on the proposal. Under the measure, schools opening before Labor Day would need to hold a public hearing before voting on the matter.

Trade groups say the bill would help students with summer jobs and families taking vacations. Proponents say the measure could potentially improve the state’s tourism economy.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Ramos says the schedule change would push high schools out of alignment with Ohio universities, which could hurt students taking college credit courses. Other critics argue the issue should be left to local school boards.

District to pay nearly $500K to settle suits

DELAWARE

A central Ohio school district has agreed to pay nearly a half million dollars to settle lawsuits filed by families of students who were sexually abused by a teacher.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Olentangy Local School District is paying $235,000 to settle one suit and $125,000 to settle another. A third agreement for $130,000 is pending in Delaware County Probate Court because it involves a girl who is still a minor.

Matthew Rausenberg was accused of groping and assaulting at least nine girls at Arrowhead Elementary over the years. He had taught in the district for 14 years.

He is serving a prison sentence of more than 100 years after being convicted in 2016 on multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and pandering sexually oriented materials.

Keep terminal staff, senators urge Amtrak

CINCINNATI

Ohio’s U.S. senators are fighting to keep Amtrak staff at a southwest Ohio terminal.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman recently wrote a letter urging Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson to change the company’s decision to close the ticket window at Union Terminal in Cincinnati. There are two full-time clerk positions that service the location.

Amtrak plans to replace the clerks with a “caretaker” who will open and close the facility.

Fewer passengers have used the station as renovations continue. Upgrades are expected to wrap up sometime this year.

Brown and Portman argue that the terminal will need both clerks when renovations are completed and ridership increases.

Associated Press