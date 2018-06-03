Charges filed against man shot, wounded by officer


June 3, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SPRING GROVE, PA.

A man shot and wounded by a Pennsylvania police officer outside a bank last week is facing charges, but police aren’t releasing information about the shooting.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Smith of Jackson Township is charged in York County with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

State police say Smith sought money at the Spring Grove bank Wednesday but became disorderly after being told he didn’t have an account or proper identification.

Police say he was shocked with a stun gun to no effect, then escorted outside by a Southwestern Regional Police officer but “continued to be non-compliant.” Authorities later reported shots, calling for an ambulance.

State police say no information will be released until prosecutors review the shooting. Smith is in York Hospital; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

