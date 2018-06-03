Boardman graduation marks milestone for students, district

Staff report

BOARDMAN

For a few generations of the Ricciardi family, attending Boardman High School has left a trail that likely will be covered with plenty of memories of proud accomplishments and moments – not to mention some significant travels.

“I was the head majorette for the marching band,” remembered Carol Wellendorf Ricciardi, who played the clarinet and graduated in 1966. “The band was the best thing in my life.”

Fast-forward 52 years to what undoubtedly will be another topper for Ricciardi: watching her granddaughter, Mariah A. Ricciardi, walk across the stage to receive her diploma, which she did during this afternoon’s Boardman High School Class of 2018’s commencement in the gym.

The elder Ricciardi also was among more than 70 former students who accepted the Boardman High School Alumni Association’s invitation to take part in a 100-year celebration of the school district, which started in 1918.

As the commencement got underway, the alums, who represented 72 of the district’s 100 years, ushered in the Class of 2018. Leading the way were Bettilou (Whitehouse) Lyon, a Class of 1945 member, and Richard Selby, who graduated in 1949 before serving as principal from 1970 to 1985 and superintendent from 1985 to 1996.

The celebration was the culmination of four events that took place over the past year to honor the milestone, noted Cheryl Tarantino, the Alumni Association’s president who spearheaded the celebrations.

