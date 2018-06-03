Blood Drives


June 3, 2018 at 12:03a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, 2 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway, Salem, noon to 5 p.m.

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, 1 to 6 p.m.

Western Reserve High School, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, noon to 6 p.m.

