Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., special meeting, 82 Ohltown Road.
Crestview school board, 6:30 p.m. special meeting, high school conference room, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Liberty Township trustees, 11 a.m., special meeting, township hearing room, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.
Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs SW.
Salem City Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
