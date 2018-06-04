1981 alum donates $1M to YSU fund

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert W. Reeder III, a 1981 Youngstown State University graduate and now a partner in a New York law firm, is donating $1 million to YSU’s “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

The gift will create two new professorships in English and History in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences in honor of Atty. Reeder’s grandparents, who were both Mahoning Valley natives.

“We thank Attorney Reeder for remembering his grandparents and honoring his alma mater with this very generous donation,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “Endowed professors have a lasting impact on the university and our students, increasing the institution’s academic excellence and providing educational and scholarly opportunities across the campus.”

Reeder, who earned a law degree from Ohio State University in 1984, is a partner in the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, where he is co-head of the firm’s Corporate Group. S&C comprises nearly 900 lawyers who serve clients across the world through a network of 13 offices. Reeder and his wife, Lorrai.