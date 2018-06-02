VINDY LIVE/West Branch falls in 12
12:43 p.m.
West Branch falls to Keystone 3-2 in 12 innings. Peyton Alazaus had both hits for the Warriors and was stranded at third in the 12th.
12:30 p.m.
After 11 innings, West Branch and Keystone are tied 2-2.
Warriors have one hit.
11:32 a.m.
West Branch scores twice in bottom of seventh to tie Keystone. Only Warriors hit is Peyton Alazaus' two-run single. Keystone made 2 errors in 7th.
11:15 a.m.
Keystone scores twice in the sixth inning for a 2-0 lead. Sis Woods replaces Kylie Coffelt with Kelsey Byers on the mound.
Warriors down to last 3 outs.
10:53 a.m.
West Branch and Keystone remain scoreless after 4 innings. Warriors stranded their first baserunner, Jordan Anderson, at third in the fourth.
10:30 a.m.
After 2 innings, West Branch and Keystone are scoreless. Keystone has one hit.
9:56 a.m.
West Branch is the home team in its first state championship softball game. LaGrange Keystone is the opponent.
