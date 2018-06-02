Store closing

AUSTINTOWN

The Salvation Army Family Store located on Mahoning Avenue will permanently close Aug. 31.

Maj. Paul Moore, Mahoning County area coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the closure is due to finances.

“Financially, we’ve just dropped every year,” he said. “We enjoyed doing it, but we have to be good stewards of the donations and money we get in.”

The store opened in 2007. It will feature liquidation sales of up to 50 percent off leading up to its closure.

The Salvation Army has another location at 444 Boardman-Canfield Road, which will remain open.

Paladin party

AUSTINTOWN

Paladin Brewing will host a summer kick-off party, as well as a grand-opening celebration for a new food truck, from 2 to 9 p.m. June 16 at Paladin, 6520 Mahoning Ave.

Kelli’s Cookin’ is a new food truck serving the Youngstown area that will offer items such as burgers, fries, grilled cheese, plus some Kelli’s specials.

Kelli’s will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

The summer kick-off party also will feature a 7 p.m. show by Hair Supply, an acoustic act featuring music from the 1970s and 1980s.

There also will be live sword-fighting demonstrations, a display of medieval arts and crafts and a bounce house.

Vehicle prices

IRVINE, CA.

The estimated average transaction price for light vehicles in the United States was $35,635 in May, up 3.4 percent year-over-year, Kelley Blue Book reported Friday.

New-vehicle prices increased by $1,187 from May 2017, and decreased by 0.4 percent from last month.

“Average transaction prices rose a healthy 3 percent this month and remain strong even as new-vehicle demand is expected to falter in 2018,” said Tim Fleming, KBB analyst. “It’s no surprise prices were helped by SUV demand, but pickup trucks played a big role in May’s increases as well.”

Retail jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C.

National retail industry employment increased by 28,000 jobs, seasonally adjusted, from April to May and by 100,200 jobs unadjusted year-over-year in May, the National Retail Federation reported Friday.

These numbers were reported as the U.S. Department of Labor announced 223,000 jobs were created in May and the unemployment rate hit an 18-year low of 3.8 percent.

Loyalty program

YOUNGSTOWN

Jeep and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently announced a new loyalty program for Jeep owners.

“Jeep Wave,” scheduled to start in 2019, will give participants “Jeep coins,” which can be exchanged to borrow a variety of Jeep models or other FCA vehicles.

The service will come in three paid tiers – good, better and best – which will determine which vehicles members have access to, and will also come with use-based insurance and community perks, according to a news release.

