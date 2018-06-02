Seven area residents face federal charges for drug ring

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven area residents face federal charges for their purported involvement in a ring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine around Youngstown, Girard and Farrell, Pa.

Cedis R. Martin, 31, of Warren; Zachary E. Bradford, 36, of Girard; Adham Aburhma, 23, of Youngstown; Prentice Miller, 29, of Grove City, Pa.; Eric Murray, 31, of Farrell, Pa.; Ashley Allison, 31, of Grove City, Pa.; and Amanda Walker, 23, of New Castle, Pa. are charged in a 39-count indictment unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court.

The indictment identifies Martin as the ring’s supplier.

He supplied cocaine to Murray, heroin to Bradford and Miller and fentanyl to Aburahma for distribution in Youngstown and Farrell, according to the indictment.

It says Allison and Walker transported the heroin from Detroit to Martin for distribution, and Martin sold drugs out of a cell phone store managed by Aburahma.

Members of the ring sold the drugs to sources working for the Girard Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the indictment.

Those in the ring used cellphones and code words and phrases to facilitate drug-trafficking activities, U.S. attorneys said, which resulted in 22 counts of using a communication facility in furtherance of a drug crime.