South Range wins Division III state baseball championship


By Vindy Staff | June 2, 2018 at 3:42p.m.

COLUMBUS — The South Range baseball team won the Division III state championship — the school's first OHSAA title — today.

Jared Bajerski broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly as the Raiders beat Coldwater 3-2 in the state final at Huntington Park.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.

