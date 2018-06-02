METRO DIGEST || Lake Milton Safety Day today

Safety day today

LAKE MILTON

Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual safety day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the fire station, 1797 Grandview Road. There will be free health screenings provided by University Hospitals for blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. Various public safety resources will be available with information. The event will also feature a Touch a Truck/Touch a Vehicle, including Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow, fire trucks, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser, police cruisers, Ohio Department of Natural Resources vehicles and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

Crash ruptures gas line, street evacuated

BOARDMAN

Police say a Boardman woman’s driving led to a ruptured gas line and the evacuation of a residential street.

Amanda Holt, 32, of Mathews Road was driving home from a South Avenue bar about 11 p.m. Thursday when her car left the road and hit a home on Larkridge Avenue, according to a police report.

The fire department determined that the crash ruptured a gas line, which led them to evacuate nearby homes and block both ends of the street.

Police have not received results from a test to determine Holt’s blood-alcohol level but reported smelling alcohol.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

Bank robber sought

BOARDMAN

Township police are looking for a suspect in a robbery reported at a Citizens Bank Friday afternoon.

Surveillance photos show a black male in a red shirt and hat leaning across the bank counter and displaying something in his waistband.

Police said he got away with an unknown amount of money.

Woman dies in Trumbull crash Friday

MESOPOTAMIA

A woman died during a two-vehicle accident on state Routes 87 and 534, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred about 6 p.m. Friday. A patrol dispatcher didn’t have any additional information on the accident.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, said it appears an SUV collided with a log truck killing an unidentified woman in her 20s.

Robberies reported on East, West, South sides

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are reporting three separate aggravated robberies from Thursday and early Friday.

About 12:30 a.m. Friday, a 23-year-old woman told police she pulled into a drive in the 100 block of North Dunlap Avenue on the West Side when a man approached her car and stuck a gun in her face and demanded money. When the woman said she didn’t have any, the gunman ran away.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, a 37-year-old man told police he was walking in the 1900 block of Woodcrest Avenue on the East Side when a man in an SUV pointed a gun at him. The victim threw his phone at the gunman and ran into a nearby home and called police, reports said.

About 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the South Side, a 15-year-old boy said someone took his phone at gunpoint while he was walking at Homestead and East Avondale avenues. Reports said police tracked the phone to Campbell but could not get an actual address.