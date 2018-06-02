Rival UN Security Council proposals on Gaza both fail

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Competing U.N. Security Council proposals to respond to the escalation of violence in Gaza both failed Friday, starkly baring divisions that have paralyzed the U.N.’s most powerful body.

After months of urgent council discussions about the violence, the U.S. vetoed an Arab-backed resolution that sought to explore ways to ensure “international protection” for Palestinian civilians, and there wasn’t enough support to pass a U.S. resolution to condemn Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.

Ten of the council’s 15 members voted for the Arab-backed resolution, drafted by Kuwait; four abstained. The U.S. was the sole yes vote for its resolution, though a majority didn’t take any position; 11 abstained.

So far, the council hasn’t been able to agree on so much as a press statement about what the U.N.’s Mideast envoy has called the most serious increase in violence in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.