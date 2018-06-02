Pirates take an early lead over Champion
Champion pitcher Allison Smith allowed a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning. Smith worked out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning. Cardington-Lincoln leads 1-0.
Pick up the Vindicator or go to vindy.com tomorrow for a complete story.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 2, 2017 2:06 p.m.
CHAMPION SOFTBALL LIVE: Champion wins 10-0, will play for state title
- June 1, 2018 1:05 p.m.
VINDY LIVE Softball | Champion wins off extra-innings homer; title game Saturday
- November 27, 2017 10:14 p.m.
James has 30 points to lead Cavs in 113-91 rout of 76ers
- April 28, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Flashes fight weather in shutout of Ursuline
- April 9, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Champion tops West Branch in Strikeout Cancer game
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.