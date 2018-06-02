Cops find drugs, gun

WARREN

Members of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit found cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, pills, heroin and a .45-caliber handgun while serving a search warrant about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at a 1367 Hamilton St. NW home.

Arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm was the homeowner, Vincent Richardson Jr., 25.

Anita Acord, 46, of Newton Falls, was also arrested on a warrant. Both were booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Blacks and the law

YOUNGSTOWN

Atty. Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, associate professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, will be guest speaker at CEMOTAP OHIO’s, Committee To Eliminate Media Offensive to African People, a free public forum at 1 p.m. next Saturday at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. Brown’s topic will be “How the Constitution Fails to Protect Black People.” He will discuss how the rule of law is often ignored or misinterpreted when black life and/or black-life issues are concerned.

Healthy Babies party

YOUNGSTOWN

The Healthy Babies, Healthy Families Block Party will be from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, 2105 Oak Hill Ave.

The event is focused on raising awareness of black infant mortality as well as prenatal health care and assistance for those with opioid addiction and citizens returning from incarceration.

The event features food, prizes and activities. It’s hosted by the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism.

Marshals nab fugitive on S. Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who reports said eluded police during a foot chase May 24 was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on West Florida Avenue on weapons charges.

Martino Sewell, 21, of Silliman Street, is in the Mahoning County jail after U.S. Marshals arrested him.

Reports said Sewell was a passenger in a car pulled over about 10:40 p.m. May 24 at West Philadelphia Avenue and Hillman Street for running a stop sign. As officers approached the car, they could see Sewell moving around as if he were trying to hide something.

Officers saw Sewell sitting on a gun and ordered him out of the car, but when he got out he darted between the officers and ran away, reports said. Police lost sight of him on Idlewood Avenue.

Police found a .45-calber Glock 30 semiautomatic handgun where Sewell was sitting that had an extended magazine loaded with 21 rounds, reports said. Sewell was taken into custody on warrants for obstructing official business and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lawn tools for rent

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District, 850 Industrial Road, has equipment for county residents to rent for garden preparation, lawn care maintenance, food plots or small acreage grain/grass plating. Call the SWCD at 330-740-7995 or meail askswcd@mahoningcountyoh.gov for more information. They also have fresh wild bird seed for sale. A 25 pound bag of mixed seed is $10; 25 pounds black oil sunflower seed is $16; and 10 pounds thistle seed is $9. Bags can be picked up daily. To place an order, call 330-740-7995 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New fire chief

STRUTHERS

Mayor Terry Stocker of Struthers swore in a new fire chief, William Simcox, at Struthers City Hall on Friday. Simcox served as acting fire chief after former Chief Gary Mudryk chose to return to his previous role as fire engineer.