Change is happening in Y'town, leader of today's Unity parade says

YOUNGSTOWN

On a misty Saturday morning, the message being proclaimed on Market Street was clear as a bell.

“It’s about unity. The kingdom coming together in oneness,” said Debra Ingram, who led the 14th annual Warriors Inc. Unity In the Community Parade. “Every year, the message is getting stronger.”

Warriors Inc. is a Christ-led, community-based organization that seeks to develop youth through a variety of social and economic programs.

Churches, civic groups, youth organizations, car clubs, and even a youth fishing club participated in the parade, which started at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Newport branch and headed south 1.5 miles along Market Street to the former South High School, where a Community Day celebration took place on the football field.

As Ingram walked, she frequently let loose with loud blasts on a shofar, a large, hollowed-out antelope horn she obtained on a trip to Israel. She said the shofar represents the voice of God and is meant to bring people together.

“It’s releasing hope,” she said of the noise. “It’s the sound of change and jubilee.”

And change, she said, is taking place in the city.

“Youngstown has a new face,” Ingram said. “It’s a face of life and prosperity. It’s a tangible shift in our city and it’s going to continue.”

