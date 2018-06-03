Champion softball wins 2018 Division III state title


By Vindy Staff | June 2, 2018 at 9:49p.m.

The Champion softball team used a five-run fifth inning to claim its second Division III title is as many years at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Emma Gumont led the Golden Flashes with four RBIs and two runs scored.

It's the second time the Golden Flashes won back-to-back state titles since 2012.

Check out the Vindicator or go to vindy.com for a complete story tomorrow.

