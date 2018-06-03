Champion offense comes alive in fifth
The Champion softball team extended its lead to 7-1 in the Division III state championship after scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Emma Gumont hit a one-out grand slam in the inning to break the game open.
Check out the Vindicator or vindy.com tomorrow for a complete story.
