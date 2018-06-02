CANFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Class of 2018

Number of graduates: 263.

Honor students: 30 graduated summa cum laude, 14 graduated magna cum laude and 12 graduated cum laude. There wasn’t a valedictorian or a salutatorian.

Mascot: Cardinals.

Colors: Red and black.

Class motto: “It is not the years in your life but the life in your years that count.” – Adlai Stevenson