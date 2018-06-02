MAHONING COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jeffrey J. Kravec, 52, of 357 Rutland Ave., Austintown, and Lisa E. Liposchak, 52, of same.

Marc A. Haskin, 48, of 327 S. Broad St., Canfield, and Rebecca J. Hively, 42, of same.

Andre L. Davis, 28, of 4098 Eastlawn Ave., Youngstown, and Shalena M. Thomas, 27, of 728 Pineview Ave., Youngstown.

Troy G. Carter, 28, of 4630 Canterbury Lane, Boardman, and Neha Ghosh, 26, of same.

Matthew E. Davies, 40, of 224 4th St., Beaver, Pa., and Molly C. McCaul, 43, of same.

Kevin E. Cochrun, 46, of 319 Fulton St., Niles, and Christine A. Moore, 47, of 4043 Stratmore Ave., Youngstown.

Burnie J. Fraim, 45, of 2746 Rush Blvd., Youngstown, and Jessica L. Benales, 27, of same.

Stephen M. Koulianos, 30, of 3940 Via Siena, Poland, and Kendra A. Landis, 29, of 5933 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield.

Ryan T. Rossi, 43, of 361 Woodland Drive, New Wilmington, Pa., and Ashley N. Crow, 37, of same.

Corey J. Stephens, 29, of 172 Alburn Drive, Boardman, and Katelynn S. Douglas, 27, of same.

Craig L. Higham, 32, of 1839 Overlook Ave., Youngstown, and Katie M. Roth, 27, of same.

Daniel DiNello, 46, of 6605 Appleridge Drive, Boardman, and Denise L. Blanco, 44, of 6556 Maplewood Road Apt. 202, Cleveland.

Anastasios J. Pappas, 30, of 11370 South Range Road, Salem, and Meghan K. Ritchie, 30, of 13767 Seacrist Road, Salem.

Jesse S. Cassano, 26, of 18214 Mahoning Ave., Lake Milton, and Shannon K. Clegg, 23, of 4485 Burkey Road, Austintown.

Giovanni L. Serra, 26, of 217 Maywood Drive, Boardman, and Gianna Centofanti, 23, of 57 Oak Tree Drive, Canfield.

Shannon F. Serena, 39, of North Las Vegas, Nev., and Sonia R. Vasquez, 39, of same.

Neilan D. Allen, 23, of 143 Melrose Ave., Boardman, and Katie M. Stanwood, 25, of 13505 South Ave., Columbiana.

Anthony T. Cranston, 21, of 6754 A Shau Valley Road, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Tessa J. Wirtz, 20, of 128 Maple Leaf Drive, Austintown.

Eric M. Williams, 44, of Youngstown, and Alicia A. Huff-Redden, 41, of Youngstown.

Jason S. Vinkler, 36, of 5713 Callaway Circle, Austintown, and Jennifer L. Jablonski, 36, of 670 Ravine Drive, Youngstown.

Kenneth R. Badger, 58, of 2163 Cranbrook Drive, Youngstown, and Lori D. Kennedy, 55, of same.

Glenn A. Wolford, 79, of 6280 W. Calla Road, Canfield, and Susan L. Wyand, 54, of same.

Timothy Isaac Jr., 28, of 299 West Street Lower, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Renee J. Myers, 33, of same.

Aaron T. Simonik, 31, of 666 S. 4th St., Sharpsville, Pa., and Leann M. Devine, 28, of same.

Divorces asked

Daniela D. Froelich, of 530 Bayshore Blvd., Lake Milton v. Justin W. Froelich, of same.

Gregory L. Kosec Jr., of 515 Hickory Hollow, Canfield v. Alicia M. Kosec, of 4456 Willmsburg, Canfield.

Mary M. Bayne, of 61 Country Green Drive, Austintown v. Gregory D. Bayne, of same.

Shellie R. Newhouse, of 5666 S. Pricetown Road, Berlin Center v. David A. Newhouse, of 7458 S. Pricetown Road, Berlin Center.

Earlina Weaver, of 558 E. Philadelphia Ave., Youngstown v. Richard Weaver, of 1555 Woods Road No. C05, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Amanda C. Namish, of 10585 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield v. Alfred M. Baltes,, of same.

New complaints

Statebridge Co. LCL v. Unknown Heirs of Willie A. Ransome, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ibis Ortiz-Johnson, money.

Janine Keshock v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, notice of appeal.

The Arms Trucking Co. v. Des Material and Supply Co., money.

Penn Financial LLC v. Dale T. Polya et al, foreclosure.

Angel L. Rivera et al v. Merrill Lynch, complaint.

Sandra Strickland v. Robert A. Thomas et al, other torts.

Bank of America NA v. Jason M. Green, money.

Robert Hill v. Michael Linder, jury demand.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jerry Bankston Jr., money.

Daniel Roth v. Mahoning County Sheriffs Department, notice of appeal.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Chanek 30 Inc. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward C. Anderson et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Daniel M. Miklos et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Thomas Robinson et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dave Mallady et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Home Opportunity LLC et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Michael G. Clarett et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ana P. Diaz et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Adam-Joshua Noel-Steeves et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. New Image Club Inc., money.

The Hungtington National Bank v. RWRW Holdings LLC et al, foreclosure.

Keybank National Association v. Louis P. Brine Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Luigi Costa et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Ann Kochtan et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Investment Construction Corp. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of William Shabella et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. The Christian Association et al, money.

The Bank of New York Mellon v. Kelly G. Easterbrook et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Angelo N. Kargakos, money.

John King et al v. Drew Sweeney et al, other torts.

Aaron S. Dahman et al v. Mercy Health et al, medical malpractice.

Grant Shirley et al v. SXS Gear LLC et al, jury demand.

DOCKET

State v. Ronald D. Miller, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Steven Timmins, sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Gentile, sentenced.

State v. Clemale Bills, sentenced.

State v. Clemale A. Bills Jr., sentenced.

State v. Christal M. Frye, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Gentile, sentenced.

State v. Sherry L. Gordon, pleads guilty.

State v. Danielle Lanzendorfer, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Robert J. Truslow et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

SKW Prep LLC v. Carbon Hills Georgia LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Laura D. Best et al, order of magistrate.

David D. Beatty Jr. et al v. David L. Smith, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph R. Mancino et al, order of magistrate.

East Western Land Co. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., dismissed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Kierstin Gladwell, order of magistrate.

Nikolas P. Karousis v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Michelle Wrona et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

William A. Fusco et al v. Lori A. Begeot, order of magistrate.

Griffin T. Williams et al v. Paityn DeVivo et al, order of magistrate.

Timothy A. Luman v. Rose C. Cline, order of magistrate.

Dominic R. Polito v. William S. Demchak, order of magistrate.

Anita Sklenchar v. Walgreens, order of magistrate.

Austintown Plaza LTD v. Board of Commissioners of Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

Jesse Mahone v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Madison Meeker v. Isaiah McInnis-Colon, order of magistrate.

State v. Robert Latimer III, sentenced.

State v. Andre Mason, pleads guilty.

Federal National Mortgage v. David Gerchak et al, order of magistrate.

Ryan Stanley et al v. Travis A. Pidgeon, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Eric B. Pamfilie et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Tracee L. Joltes v. Eastern Gateway Community College et al, settled and dismissed. US Bank National Association v. Dianne E. Price et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Don na M. Bishop v. Christopher R. Ramm et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas A. Bandy v. Metalico Youngstown Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Village Capital and Investment LLC v. Ray Horton et al, order of magistrate.

Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, summary judgment; foreclosure.

Lisa Pence et al v. Ohio North East Health Systems Inc. et al, order of magistrate. Ohio Living Communities v. Rose Kmetz et al, order of magistrate.

Paul M. Kish v. Alberta Allen et al, order of magistrate.