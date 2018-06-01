Y'town police probe 3 armed robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are reporting three separate armed robberies from Thursday and early today.

About 12:30 a.m. today, a 23-year-old woman told police she pulled into a drive in the 100 block of North Dunlap Avenue on the West Side when a man approached her car and stuck a gun in her face and demanded money. When the woman said she didn’t have any money, the gunman ran away, reports said.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, a 37-year-old man told police he was walking in the 1900 block of Woodcrest Avenue on the East Side when a man in an SUV pointed a gun at him. The victim threw his phone at the gunman and ran into a nearby home and called police, reports said. Reports said the victim’s phone was found with a crack screen where it landed after it was thrown.

About 2:30 p.m. on the South Side, a 15-year-old boy said someone took his phone at gunpoint whole he was walking at Homestead and East Avondale avenues. Reports said police tracked the phone to Campbell but could not get an actual address.