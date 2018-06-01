Y'town PD arrest 4 on felony drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday arrested four people on felony drug charges, three of them after they were pulled over for running stop signs on the South Side.

Roderick Wilson, 31, of Berkley Avenue, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana after officers found two bags of heroin, pills and a bag of marijuana about 4:10 p.m. at Glenwood and Falls avenues after he was pulled over for excessive window tint.

Ali-TimmRouse, 30, of Hopewell Street in Struthers, was arrested at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue after she ran a stop sign and told police she had two crack pipes in her shorts. Officers also found a bag of heroin in her shorts. She is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. A time was not listed for her arrest.

Christopher Hay, 42, homeless, was arrested at 7 p.m. at West Evergreen Avenue and Hillman Street after he was pulled over for running a stop sign. Reports said he had a plastic bag under his tongue which had crack cocaine inside. He was charged with possession of cocaine.

Antonio Saez, 33, of Clay Street, was arrested about 6:55 p.m. at South and East Auburndale avenues after he was pulled over for running a stop sign and charged with possession of cocaine after officers found a bag of cocaine while searching him after it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license.