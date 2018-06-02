This is your last chance, Mahoning County judge tells teen
YOUNGTOWN
Tyler Verhest is only 18 years old, but Judge Lou A. D’Apolito said that if he messes up again, he won’t get another chance.
“You deserve a break, and I’m going to give you a break,” the judge told Verhest. “If you don’t take it, you’ll deserve prison, and I’ll give you prison.”
Verhest was before the judge Friday for sentencing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
The teen pleaded guilty to his involvement in two cases.
In October, Verhest was one of two men who stole a purse from a woman in Boardman.
In December, he and two others stole an SUV, led police on a chase and crashed the vehicle in Austintown.
The first case led to charges of attempted robbery and aggravated trafficking in drugs, the latter because the men said they were taking the woman to purchase drugs.
Read more about his case in Saturday's Vindicatopr or on Vindy.com.
